Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times in loss

Fowler went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday.

Fowler turned in a signature leadoff effort, but his teammates were only able to drive him in once over his four times on base. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in six of his last seven games, although Wednesday's performance was his first multi-hit effort of the month.

