Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times Wednesday
Fowler went 2-for-3 with a two-run single, two walks and a run in a win over the Twins on Wednesday. He was also caught stealing on his only attempt.
Like teammate Matt Carpenter, Fowler has been mired in an extended season-opening slump that has led to some of the worst numbers of his long career. However, like Carpenter, Fowler also snapped out of his doldrums in notable fashion Wednesday, posting his first multi-hit effort since April 13 in the process. The veteran outfielder does have a pair of home runs and six RBI in May, but it's been an extremely rough month otherwise -- even factoring in his breakout afternoon, he's still hitting just .128 over 12 games during the month.
