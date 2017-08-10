Play

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times Wednesday

Fowler went 1-for-2 with three walks, a steal and two runs against the Royals on Wednesday.

He's had at least one walk and one hit in all three games since returning from his latest injury, so it looks like Fowler hasn't missed a beat. Batting average has been a weak spot for the veteran outfielder this year, as he's still at just .247, but Fowler's BABIP is currently a career-worst .275, suggesting he's due for better luck down the stretch -- if he can stay on the field.

