Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base four times Wednesday
Fowler went 1-for-2 with three walks, a steal and two runs against the Royals on Wednesday.
He's had at least one walk and one hit in all three games since returning from his latest injury, so it looks like Fowler hasn't missed a beat. Batting average has been a weak spot for the veteran outfielder this year, as he's still at just .247, but Fowler's BABIP is currently a career-worst .275, suggesting he's due for better luck down the stretch -- if he can stay on the field.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive in return•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Activated from DL, starting in center field•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: No setbacks from Saturday pregame work•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected back early next week•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected to work out with club this weekend•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Progressing from wrist injury•
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Rhys Hoskins?
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...