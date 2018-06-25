Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base three times Sunday

Fowler went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Sunday.

The productive day was a long time coming for Fowler, who's in the midst of yet another dreadful month at the plate (.130 average in June). The outfielder has lost a fair share of playing time recently to Harrison Bader, although both players were in the lineup Sunday. Fowler has been trying a variety of techniques to break out of his season-long slump, including recently tracking pitches in bullpen sessions. It remains to be seen if the one-day surge turns leads to a badly needed hot streak for the veteran, whose season line remains an unsightly .169/.278/.280.