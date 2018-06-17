Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base twice in increasingly rare start

Fowler went 1-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Fowler had sat in each of the three previous games in favor of Harrison Bader, a testament to the extent of his struggles. Despite some modest success Saturday, there's seemingly no end in sight to the veteran outfielder's malaise, as he's still slashing just .173/.276/.283 in what is now the third full month of the season. Fowler has had the occasional string of productive efforts previously, but he's failed to maintain any type of consistency. Therefore, there's no way to trust him from a fantasy perspective for the time being.