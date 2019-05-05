Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base twice in return

Fowler (illness) went 0-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Cubs on Saturday.

Fowler was back in the lineup after fighting an illness over the course of the week. The veteran outfielder made his presence felt despite not hitting safely, and he now boasts a .420 on-base percentage across 100 plate appearances, a 142-point improvement over last season.

