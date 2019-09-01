Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On bench for Game 1
Fowler is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Reds.
Fowler started both games of Saturday's twin bill and went 5-for-9 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Jose Martinez (shoulder) was activated off the injured list and will start in right field.
