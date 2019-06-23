Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On bench Sunday

Fowler is not in the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Angels.

Fowler went 0-for-3 in Saturday's game and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four contests. The 33-year-old has struggled in June with a .211/.233/.439 slash line and four homers in 20 games. Jose Martinez garners another start in right field in his stead.

