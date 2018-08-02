Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On bench Thursday
Fowler is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rockies.
Fowler will receive a breather after starting the past 10 games, during which he's slashed just .200/.368/.333 with two RBI and two extra-base hits. In his absence, Tyler O'Neill will man right field and bat third.
