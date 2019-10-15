Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On bench Tuesday
Fowler is not in the lineup for Game 4 of the NLCS against the Nationals on Tuesday.
Fowler is sitting for the first time this postseason after going 0-for-11 with one walk over the first three games of the NLCS. Harrison Bader is starting in center field, batting seventh.
