Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out again Friday

Fowler is out of the lineup Friday against the Giants, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Fowler hasn't started a game since June 27 and at this point he should be considered the clear No. 4 in the Cardinals' outfield. According to a report in The Athletic, Fowler and manager Mike Matheny barely talk, and that's been the case for months. It seems this relationship is broken beyond repair.

