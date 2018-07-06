Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out again Friday
Fowler is out of the lineup Friday against the Giants, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Fowler hasn't started a game since June 27 and at this point he should be considered the clear No. 4 in the Cardinals' outfield. According to a report in The Athletic, Fowler and manager Mike Matheny barely talk, and that's been the case for months. It seems this relationship is broken beyond repair.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Relationship with team strained•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns to team•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Goes on paternity leave•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sits again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in Friday's lineup•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Franco
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Weaver back on radar?
Can you trust Luke Weaver after his impressive victory over the Giants?
-
Prospects Report: Calhoun closing in?
Willie Calhoun has been on fire at Triple-A, but is he among Scott White's top five prospects...
-
Waivers: Anderson, Piscotty signs
What do we make of recent strong performances from the likes of Jose Urena, Stephen Piscotty...