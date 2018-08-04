Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out at least one month

Fowler will not need surgery on his broken left foot but will be forced to wear a boot for at least a month, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

That timeline leaves only a few weeks for Fowler's potential return. Whether or not he returns at all will depend on how quickly the foot recovers and potentially whether or not the Cardinals are still fighting for a playoff spot.

