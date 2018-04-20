Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of lineup Friday

Fowler is not in the starting lineup Friday against the Reds.

Fowler is off to a very slow start, hitting just .176/.269/.294 through 78 plate appearances, though his .204 BABIP indicates that he's getting hurt by some bad luck. Harrison Bader will start in his place in right field Friday.

