Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Saturday's lineup
Fowler is out of Saturday's lineup against the Pirates, Derrick Goold of the St. Loius Post-Dispatch reports.
He has started 10 of the last 11 games, hitting .441/.587/.824 with one home run and 12 walks over that span. Tommy Pham will start in center field and hit second against righty Chad Kuhl.
