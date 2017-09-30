Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Saturday's lineup
Fowler is out of Saturday's lineup against the Brewers.
He will miss a second straight contest as the Cardinals look to get some of their younger players more reps before the end of the season. Harrison Bader is starting in center field and hitting sixth.
