Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Saturday's lineup
Fowler is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Saturday.
Fowler will occupy a spot on the bench after starting the past three games. Tyler O'Neill is set to man right field and bat seventh in the order. Through 38 games this season, Fowler is hitting .150/.271/.279 with five home runs, 18 RBI and two stolen bases.
