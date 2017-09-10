Play

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Sunday lineup

Fowler (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.

Fowler left Saturday's game with a knee contusion and seems to still be hindered by the issue. There's still no news regarding the severity of his ailment, but information should become available soon. Harrison Bader will start in center field and hit seventh with Fowler out.

