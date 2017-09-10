Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Sunday lineup
Fowler (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Fowler left Saturday's game with a knee contusion and seems to still be hindered by the issue. There's still no news regarding the severity of his ailment, but information should become available soon. Harrison Bader will start in center field and hit seventh with Fowler out.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: MRI comes back clean•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Departs with knee contusion•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sitting Tuesday with hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out with hip issue•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...