Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Wednesday's lineup

Fowler is not in the lineup against the Brewers on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Fowler will retreat to the bench for the first time in 2018 while Harrison Bader draws a start in right field. In his absence, Greg Garcia is set to hit atop the order for Wednesday's series finale.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories