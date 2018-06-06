Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out versus southpaw

Fowler is not in the lineup against Miami on Wednesday, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Fowler will retreat to the bench with left-hander Wei-Yin Chen taking the hill for the Marlins. Harrison Bader will get the start in right field in his stead. Look for Fowler to return to the starting nine during Thursday's series finale with righty Elieser Hernandez on the mound.

