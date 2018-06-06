Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out versus southpaw
Fowler is not in the lineup against Miami on Wednesday, Jim Hayes of Fox Sports Midwest reports.
Fowler will retreat to the bench with left-hander Wei-Yin Chen taking the hill for the Marlins. Harrison Bader will get the start in right field in his stead. Look for Fowler to return to the starting nine during Thursday's series finale with righty Elieser Hernandez on the mound.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Keeps on hitting Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Three-hit day in return to lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in action Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expected to avoid DL stint•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains on bench Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...