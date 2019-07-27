Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out with foot injury

Fowler (foot) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Astros.

He got a CT scan after fowling a ball off his foot in Friday's game, and it is unclear what the extent of the injury is. He was able to stay in Friday's game even after suffering the injury. Yairo Munoz is starting in center field and hitting second.

