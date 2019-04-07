Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Pair of hits in loss
Fowler went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Padres on Saturday.
Fowler's two-hit day gave him a rare taste of offensive success during what is his second slow start at the plate in as many seasons for the Cardinals. The veteran outfielder has already battled a minor toe issue, and he's hit safely in just three of eight games. However, he has drawn five walks through 28 plate appearances, helping boost up his OBP to a solid .357 in the early going.
