Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Plates three in blowout victory
Fowler went 2-for-5 with a run-scoring single, an RBI ground-rule double and fielder's choice, and one run in a win over the Pirates on Thursday.
Fowler was one of several Cardinals to partake in a 17-run avalanche, and he checked in behind only Marcell Ozuna in RBI for the night. The veteran outfielder has bounced back in impressive fashion after an utterly forgettable 2018, with Thursday's effort pushing his season line to an excellent .302/.412/.406 over 114 plate appearances. Fowler does have only one home run thus far, but a bump in walk rate (13.2 percent from 11.4 percent) coupled with a sharp rise in BABIP (.394 from .210) have certainly made a significant difference in his fortunes at the plate in 2019.
