Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Plates three out of leadoff spot

Fowler went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a bases-loaded walk and a run in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

Fowler was a catalyst for the Cardinals' big offensive day from the top of the order, checking in with one of four multi-RBI efforts for St. Louis in the offensive breakout. The veteran outfielder has three such tallies over his last six games, pushing his monthly RBI total to an impressive 18 and giving him just over half (28) of his 55 for the season since July 3. Factoring in Sunday's production, Fowler is slashing .307/.444/.493 across 100 plate appearances with men in scoring position this season.