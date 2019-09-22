Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Plates two from leadoff spot

Fowler went 2-for-5 with a two-run single in a win over the Cubs on Saturday.

Fowler made a key contribution out of the leadoff role, with his fifth-inning single snapping a 3-3 tie at the time. The veteran outfielder has actually scuffled at the plate during the current month after a solid August, but perhaps his first multi-hit effort since Sept. 12 will boost his bat ahead of the final week of the regular season.