Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Playing time on rise
Fowler will start in right field and bat sixth Wednesday against the Reds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Fowler has been on the bench just once in eight contests since the All-Star break and has begun to reward the Cardinals for their patience with him amid his season-long struggles. He turned in perhaps his best all-around game of the season in Tuesday's 4-2 win, going 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base.
