Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Pops fifth homer

Fowler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.

He went back-to-back with Harrison Bader in the eighth inning to help put the game away for the Cards. Fowler's roller-coaster season had been hurtling downhill again to close out May, as he went 1-for-23 over the final seven games of the month, but he snapped the mini-slump emphatically to kick off June. Overall, the veteran outfielder's .253/.382/.403 slash line through 50 games isn't bad, especially in fantasy formats that use OBP, but Fowler's production has been a bit lacking -- he has five homers, three steals, 15 RBI and 22 runs.