Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Pops fifth homer
Fowler went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Cubs.
He went back-to-back with Harrison Bader in the eighth inning to help put the game away for the Cards. Fowler's roller-coaster season had been hurtling downhill again to close out May, as he went 1-for-23 over the final seven games of the month, but he snapped the mini-slump emphatically to kick off June. Overall, the veteran outfielder's .253/.382/.403 slash line through 50 games isn't bad, especially in fantasy formats that use OBP, but Fowler's production has been a bit lacking -- he has five homers, three steals, 15 RBI and 22 runs.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Preview: Two-start pitchers
While there's no shortage of useful two-start options in Week 11, most of them are owned already....
-
Week 11 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
Derek Dietrich and Howie Kendrick may not get the most consistent at-bats, but Scott White...
-
Week 11 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Drop Perez, Musgrove?
Martin Perez and Joe Musgrove are moving in the wrong way after hot starts. Scott White looks...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Kingery, Smith running hot
The Astros are a good place to look for high-upside possibilities, but there are other waiver...