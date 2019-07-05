Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive in one-run win
Fowler went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs overall in a win over the Mariners on Thursday.
Fowler squared up on a Tommy Milone offering in the fourth inning for his ninth round tripper of the campaign. The veteran outfielder pushed his on-base percentage to a solid .356 by reaching safely on three more occasions Thursday. A pivotal factor in Fowler improving that figure by 78 points over last season has been his patience, as his average of 4.19 pitches per plate appearance equals the second highest of his career. Factoring in Thursday's production, Fowler now has a six-game on-base streak overall.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...