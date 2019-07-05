Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive in one-run win

Fowler went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and two runs overall in a win over the Mariners on Thursday.

Fowler squared up on a Tommy Milone offering in the fourth inning for his ninth round tripper of the campaign. The veteran outfielder pushed his on-base percentage to a solid .356 by reaching safely on three more occasions Thursday. A pivotal factor in Fowler improving that figure by 78 points over last season has been his patience, as his average of 4.19 pitches per plate appearance equals the second highest of his career. Factoring in Thursday's production, Fowler now has a six-game on-base streak overall.