Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive in return
Fowler (wrist) went 1-for-3 with a triple, a walk and two runs in Monday's 11-3 win over the Royals.
Fowler was back in action and seemed to be fully recovered from his recent injury woes. The veteran outfielder still has plenty of wheels, as Monday's three-bagger was his fifth of the season. With 14 home runs, he's also on pace to easily eclipse the career-high 17 homers he blasted in his first Cubs campaign back in 2015.
