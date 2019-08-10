Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Productive out of leadoff spot
Fowler went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Pirates on Friday.
Fowler set the table effectively on two occasions out of the top of the order, extending a solid multi-game stretch of hitting in the process. The veteran is 6-for-15 with three doubles and Friday's pair of runs over his last four games, and he's now reached 30 extra-base hits for the campaign after managing just 18 during an abysmal 2018 season.
