Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Progressing from wrist injury
Fowler (wrist) could join the team for batting practice in Cincinnati this weekend, but is unlikely to return before the beginning of next week, MLB.com's Jenifer Langosch reports.
Fowler has been out since July 25 with a left wrist strain, but he continues to ramp up his activities while recovering from the minor injury. If he's able to travel with the team this weekend, he should be able to return to action at some point during the series in Kansas City, barring any setbacks. Prior to hitting the DL, Fowler was hitting just .200/.319/.225 in 11 games since the All-Star break. Tommy Pham continues to draw the starts in center field during his absence.
