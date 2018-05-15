Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Putting in extra batting cage time
Fowler, who's slashing .146/.257/.285 over his first 152 plate appearances, is putting in extra time in the batting cage as part of his attempt to improve his production at the plate, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "I am not liking playing poorly," Fowler said. "At the end of the day you get in there and you need that - at-bats. You can fix stuff in the cage but need it in the game. Which is not going to happen overnight."
All three components of the veteran's slash line are his worst since his initial 13-game big-league cup of coffee with the Rockies in 2008, and there's too much of a sample size at this point in the season to simply dismiss the struggles as an outlier. The switch-hitting Fowler has especially been inept against left-handed pitching, despite his career .291/.382/.430 versus that handedness. Fowler is just 1-for-30 with 13 strikeouts against southpaws, which has led to Harrison Bader seeing more playing time of late. Moreover, the surging Tyler O'Neill, now slashing .333/.342/.752 with 13 home runs and 30 RBI at Triple-A Memphis, could also see opportunities at Fowler's expense this summer, Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not starting Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Day off Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Launches game-winning homer in extras•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Smacks fourth homer•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: In lineup Tuesday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Expects to play Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...