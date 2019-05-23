Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Rakes in nightcap

Fowler went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and two runs during a win over the Royals in the second game of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Fowler's impressive display in the second game of the twin bill snapped a 1-for-18 skid that had encompassed his last six contests. The veteran outfielder is light years ahead of last season's career-worst numbers, as he's now slashing .283/.413/.441 across 155 plate appearances. Fowler's on-base percentage also qualifies as a career-best figure, while his average is his highest since his 2012 campaign. with the Rockies.