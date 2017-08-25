Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Raps out three hits in loss

Fowler went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Padres.

The veteran outfielder has been raking in August, with Thursday's production bringing his monthly line to .417/.540/.729. The three hits also brought Fowler's multi-hit tally for the month to six, while he's now roped a total of 11 extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples, one home run) over that span as well.