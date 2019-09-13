Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Reaches base four times
Fowler went 2-for-3 with two walks and a solo home run Thursday against the Rockies.
Fowler made only one out in his five plate appearances, though his afternoon was highlighted by a solo home run in the first inning. The effort also extended his hitting streak to four games and he's now managed at least one hit in seven of his last eight starts. For the season, Fowler has an impressive .352 on-base percentage, though that's translated to only 61 runs scored in 134 games.
