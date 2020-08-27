site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Rejoins lineup
RotoWire Staff
Fowler (undisclosed) is starting in right field and hitting eighth in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pirates.
Fowler, who is slashing .260/.327/.400 with two home runs and seven RBI through 16 games this season, will face righty Chad Kuhl in this one.
