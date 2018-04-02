Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains leadoff man Monday
Fowler will serve as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter and start in right field Monday against the Brewers.
Despite reaching base just once in 14 plate appearances and striking out six times during the Cardinals' season-opening series against the Mets, Fowler won't be pulled from the table-setting role just yet. With on-base percentages above .346 in every full season of his career, Fowler possesses a long track record of success atop the order, so fantasy owners shouldn't be too concerned about his slow start to the campaign.
