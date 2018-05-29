Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains on bench Tuesday
Fowler (knee) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Fowler will miss a third straight game as he continues to nurse a right knee injury. He was reportedly feeling better over the weekend, though the Cardinals still haven't ruled out a potential trip to the disabled list. Harrison Bader will pick up another start in right field in his stead, hitting fifth.
