Play

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains out Sunday

Fowler is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.

Fowler will sit out his third consecutive game as the Cardinals close out the regular season against Aaron Wilkerson and the Brewers. Harrison Bader takes over in center field, batting fifth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast