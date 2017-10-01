Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains out Sunday
Fowler is not in the lineup Sunday against the Brewers.
Fowler will sit out his third consecutive game as the Cardinals close out the regular season against Aaron Wilkerson and the Brewers. Harrison Bader takes over in center field, batting fifth.
