Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains sidelined Sunday

Fowler (foot) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Fowler is considered day-to-day after a CT scan Saturday came back negative, but he won't rejoin Sunday's starting nine. The 33-year-old fouled a ball off his foot Friday, and it's no surprise to see the Cardinals remaining cautious with Monday's scheduled off day. Harrison Bader receives the start in center field in his absence.