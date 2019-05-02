Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains sidelined with illness
Fowler (illness) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.
Fowler is on the bench for the fourth straight day, but it's unclear if he's still feeling the effects of the illness or if manager Mike Shildt merely prefers to use Tyler O'Neill alongside Marcell Ozuna and Harrison Bader in the outfield. Given that Fowler has bounced back from a nightmarish 2018 with a .415 on-base percentage through the Cardinals' first 30 games, it shouldn't be long before he resurfaces in the lineup, health prevailing.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Worryometer Thursday
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Wednesday's highlights and lowlights, the...
-
Thursday Waivers, winners and losers
A handful of aces had less than dominating days, especially Corey Kluber. But here are some...
-
Prospects: Are Robert, Mize close?
Two of the minors' hottest performers to open the season just made the move up to Double-A,...
-
Little recourse for Kluber injury
Corey Kluber has a fractured forearm, and the loss is felt throughout the Fantasy Baseball...
-
Senzel ready to make an impact
Nick Senzel is reportedly on his way to the majors, so what does it mean for Fantasy players?...
-
FBT Podcast: 'Fooled You,' Regulators
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Tuesday's highlights, power bats like double-dong...