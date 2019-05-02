Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains sidelined with illness

Fowler (illness) is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Nationals.

Fowler is on the bench for the fourth straight day, but it's unclear if he's still feeling the effects of the illness or if manager Mike Shildt merely prefers to use Tyler O'Neill alongside Marcell Ozuna and Harrison Bader in the outfield. Given that Fowler has bounced back from a nightmarish 2018 with a .415 on-base percentage through the Cardinals' first 30 games, it shouldn't be long before he resurfaces in the lineup, health prevailing.