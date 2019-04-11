Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Resting in series finale

Fowler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler will sit for the second time in the series as Jose Martinez checks in for him in right field. With just six hits through 12 games and a 30 percent strikeout rate, Fowler hasn't shown many early signs that he's in store for a bounce-back season in 2019.