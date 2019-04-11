Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Resting in series finale
Fowler is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Fowler will sit for the second time in the series as Jose Martinez checks in for him in right field. With just six hits through 12 games and a 30 percent strikeout rate, Fowler hasn't shown many early signs that he's in store for a bounce-back season in 2019.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sitting out series opener•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Pair of hits in loss•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Back in action•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Dealing with bruised toe•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Hitting sixth•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Continues hitting in No. 2 hole•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy the delayed breakouts?
Potential may not adhere to a schedule, but it never dies. Scott White looks at 14 players...
-
Waivers: Drop Pivetta, Darvish?
At what point can you drop struggling starters? Chris Towers looks at three from Wednesday...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 3
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
2019 Fantasy bullpen management rankings
SportsLine's Paul Mammino tells you which closers you can trust.
-
Waivers, Winners and Losers
Austin Meadows had a monster night while Mike Trout left with a groin injury. Heath Cummings...
-
H2H Trade Chart
Think the Mike Clevinger and Luis Severino injuries present a good opportunity to buy low?...