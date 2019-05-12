Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Resting Sunday
Fowler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
Manager Mike Shildt will hand Fowler a breather after the veteran went 3-for-16 with three RBI and one run while starting each of the past five games. Utility man Yairo Munoz will spell Fowler in center field and bat out of the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Plates three in blowout victory•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Retreats to bench Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base twice in return•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Available if necessary•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Still sitting Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, ranks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 8 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds for Week 8, including some high-upside...
-
Week 8 Preview: Two-start rankings
Week 8 is one where you'll want to be especially active on the waiver wire, according to Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
Some favorable matchups for the Twins and Angels put a few trending players on Scott White's...
-
Waiver wire, winners and losers
It's still hard to figure out what to make of Yu Darvish, but Scott White says Fantasy players...