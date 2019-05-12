Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Resting Sunday

Fowler is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Manager Mike Shildt will hand Fowler a breather after the veteran went 3-for-16 with three RBI and one run while starting each of the past five games. Utility man Yairo Munoz will spell Fowler in center field and bat out of the leadoff spot.

