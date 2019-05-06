Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Retreats to bench Monday
Fowler is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.
Fowler will head to the bench for Monday's series opener as the Cardinals look to ease him back into action following his return over the weekend from a five-game absence due to an illness. Harrison Bader is starting in center field and hitting eighth in place of Fowler in this one.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: On base twice in return•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Available if necessary•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Still sitting Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains sidelined with illness•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Still out Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal