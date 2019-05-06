Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Retreats to bench Monday

Fowler is not in the lineup Monday against the Phillies.

Fowler will head to the bench for Monday's series opener as the Cardinals look to ease him back into action following his return over the weekend from a five-game absence due to an illness. Harrison Bader is starting in center field and hitting eighth in place of Fowler in this one.

