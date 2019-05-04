Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns Saturday

Fowler (illness) is back in the lineup Saturday against the Cubs, hitting seventh while patrolling center field, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This will be his first start since Sunday, as he has been out of action with a virus. Tyler O'Neill was optioned to Triple-A earlier in the day, so Fowler should continue to serve as a regular for the Cardinals for the foreseeable future.

