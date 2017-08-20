Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns to lineup Sunday
Fowler (back) is in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.
Fowler sat out of Saturday's contest due to a back ailment, but is set to return to action Sunday. Fowler, who's slashed .474/.587/.824 since coming off the DL on August 7, will start in center field and hit fourth.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Was available Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Dealing with back discomfort•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leads explosive offense in win•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Not in Sunday lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...