Play

Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns to lineup Sunday

Fowler (back) is in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.

Fowler sat out of Saturday's contest due to a back ailment, but is set to return to action Sunday. Fowler, who's slashed .474/.587/.824 since coming off the DL on August 7, will start in center field and hit fourth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast