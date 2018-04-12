Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns to lineup Thursday

Fowler is leading off and starting in right field against the Reds on Thursday.

Fowler was given his first off day of the season in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers, although he did strike out in a pinch-hit appearance. The 32-year-old has been a bit better of late after going hitless in the season's opening series against the Mets, but still holds a .152/.245/.261 slash line in 46 at-bats.