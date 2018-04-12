Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns to lineup Thursday
Fowler is leading off and starting in right field against the Reds on Thursday.
Fowler was given his first off day of the season in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers, although he did strike out in a pinch-hit appearance. The 32-year-old has been a bit better of late after going hitless in the season's opening series against the Mets, but still holds a .152/.245/.261 slash line in 46 at-bats.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Makes noise out of leadoff spot Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Fails to reach base•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Hits first home run of 2018•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Breaks ice at plate Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Remains leadoff man Monday•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...