Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Returns to team
Fowler (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list Thursday.
Fowler was away from the team after the birth of his child, but he'll be available off the bench for Thursday's series opener against the Giants. He's slashing .171/.276/.278 through 66 games this season.
