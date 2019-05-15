Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Scores three times Tuesday
Fowler went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three runs scored and two walks in Tuesday's 14-3 win over the Braves.
Fowler's homer made it 5-0 in the fourth inning, and he would later score on a single by pitcher Jack Flaherty in the fifth inning and again on second baseman Kolten Wong's three-run homer in the ninth inning. The 33-year-old is hitting .305 with two homers, 11 RBI and 17 runs in 35 games this season. Fowler will have to keep hitting well to maintain everyday playing time once Harrison Bader (neck) is back to full health.
