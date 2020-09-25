Fowler went 0-for-2 with two walks and two runs in a win over the Brewers on Thursday.

The veteran outfielder came home on both of Dylan Carlson's big hits on the night, a two-run home run in the fourth that snapped a 1-1 tie and a sixth-inning double that gave St. Louis some breathing room. Fowler only has a pair of singles since returning from the injured list Monday, but he's also drawn three walks and scored thrice overall during that span.