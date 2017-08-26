Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Sent home due to illness

Fowler was sent home Saturday due to an illness, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Fowler's ailment is considered contagious at this time, so the team is taking the cautious route and sending him home to alleviate the risk of the illness spreading to other teammates. He should be considered day-to-day for now, but his status heading into Sunday's series finale is uncertain. Tommy Pham would likely get another start in center field if Fowler is given an additional day off.